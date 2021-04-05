Alia Bhatt shares selfie while under home quarantine; says ‘one day at a time’

A couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19 and has been under home quarantine ever since. The actress had informed all her fans and followers about her testing positive for the virus.

Alia Bhatt, who is slowly recovering at home, on Monday, shared a picture of herself clicked during her quarantine regime. Sharing the sun lit selfie in which she is seen lying on her bed with a soft toy by her side, she wrote, "one day at a time."

Several from the film industry dropped in comments on the post. Alia's best friend and actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "One call at a time." Neetu Kapoor dropped in a red heart and heart eyed emoji on the post. Meanwhile, Alia's Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma wrote, "Get well soon. Also watch ok computer".

Alia Bhatt was shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the time she tested positive for COVID-19. The shoot will now only resume after the actor recovers completely. The film directed by Sanjay Leea Bhansali is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 30. Last month, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia's boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19 and have now recovered completely.

