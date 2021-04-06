Shah Rukh Khan roped in for Streax Shampoo Hair Colour brand

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy with the shooting schedule of Pathan, has been roped in for Streax. He partnered with the brand for Streax Shampoo Hair Colour. The campaign was unveiled on April 5 as the TVC motivates men to colour their hair in an easy way.

“I loved the idea of inspiring confidence in people. The fact that it can be done with something as simple and easy like using a hair colour is really cool. It was great to be associated with Streax and I enjoyed the creative process,” Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement.

The TVC was directed by Dear Zindagi director, Gauri Shinde. Model and actress Sakshi Gupta, who has been part of theatre and numerous ads, shared some behind-the-scenes pictures with SRK and Gauri and said that she was honoured to be part of the campaign.

“Streax’s partnership with Shah Rukh Khan is a step in the right direction to achieve the brand’s purpose,” the company said in a statement to Financial Express.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next star in Siddharth Anand's Pathan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor has numerous projects lined up including films with Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani and Raj and DK.

