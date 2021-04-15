Tujhse Hai Raabta’s Reem Shaikh has a newfound passion

Zee TV’s popular fiction show Tujhse Hai Raabta has been an audience favorite due to its intriguing plot and relatable characters like Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) and Malhar (Sehban Azim), who have managed to capture the audience’s heart right from the inception of the show. Both the characters have been bringing in several unprecedented twists and turns, keeping the viewers engaged at every point of the tale. The storyline took a drastic turn when Anupriya (Poorva Gokhle) was blamed for Hari's death and now Kalyani is trying to find the real culprit behind the same.

With the hectic shoot schedules and on-screen drama, it gets difficult for actors to take out time for their hobbies. But, finally, after a long wait, Reem has finally taken up her hobby seriously and has started learning guitar through virtual classes. Reem posted a picture of the same on her social media and the fans are all excited to know what's more in store for them.

Talking about her love for music and opting to learn the guitar, Reem said, “Lately I have been really busy with the shoot but now I have realized that it is important to do what makes you happy. So recently, I started prioritizing things that I love and taking my hobbies seriously. I signed up for virtual guitar classes a while back and it is going really well. Since I have just started learning, I keep practicing my favorite tunes on the strings. This has been a real stress buster to finally be able to just sit and enjoy music. Being a big 'Me-time' lover, I appreciate that I am able to finally do it. Sometimes when I am not playing guitar, I love to indulge myself in a good book.”

