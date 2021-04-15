Tujhse Hai Raabta’s Reem Shaikh has a newfound passion

Zee TV’s popular fiction show Tujhse Hai Raabta has been an audience favorite due to its intriguing plot and relatable characters like Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) and Malhar (Sehban Azim), who have managed to capture the audience’s heart right from the inception of the show. Both the characters have been bringing in several unprecedented twists and turns, keeping the viewers engaged at every point of the tale. The storyline took a drastic turn when Anupriya (Poorva Gokhle) was blamed for Hari's death and now Kalyani is trying to find the real culprit behind the same.
With the hectic shoot schedules and on-screen drama, it gets difficult for actors to take out time for their hobbies. But, finally, after a long wait, Reem has finally taken up her hobby seriously and has started learning guitar through virtual classes. Reem posted a picture of the same on her social media and the fans are all excited to know what's more in store for them.
