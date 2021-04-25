Janhvi Kapoor keeps it comfy in white jumpsuit; carries luxury Goyard handbag worth Rs. 3.2 lakhs

Actress Janhvi Kapoor had a gala time as from Maldives to Goa. The actress was spotted last night at the airport with her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit as they arrived from Goa.

Talking about the look, the actress was spotted donning white jumpsuit which she teamed up with beige heels. She accessorised her outfit with a simple diamond chain and earrings. She kept her makeup all minimal with hair pulled in a pony.

The actress also had a tie n dye mask on with shield amidst Covid -19. The actress was carrying Goyard printed Saint Louis GM tote bag with monogram pattern worth $4,286 (Rs. 3.2 lakhs approx).

On the work front, Janvhi Kapoor will next star in Good luck Jerry, and Dostana 2.

Photos: Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold in her vacation pictures

