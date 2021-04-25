Gauri Khan steps out donning luxury Goyard tote worth Rs. 3.2 lakhs, leaves for New York with Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and eldest son Aryan Khan were papped at the airport on Thursday as they flew to New York City.

Both mother- Son duo was snapped in total style as Gauri Khan was seen donning a silk printed jumpsuit with deep neckline which she adorned with a black blazer. She completed the look with flats. Keeping up no makeup look and hair tied up in a ponytail, she was seen carrying Goyard printed Saint Louis GM tote bag with monogram pattern worth $4,286 (Rs. 3.2 lakhs approx).

Talking about Aryan Khan’s style, he was donning two- toned trousers which he paired with a basic basic t-shirt and denim jacket. He paired the look with white sneakers and bag and was looking absolutely handsome as always.

Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan seem to have left for NYC to reunite with Suhana Khan who is completing her studies.

