“Real ke saath reel,” says Rahul Vaidya as he posts a romantic video with Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya had proposed to his then girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television in the reality show Bigg Boss. She responded to him on the same show itself. While the two are yet to set a date for their wedding, they often share romantic pictures and videos of them.

Recently, Rahul shared a romantic reel video with Disha where the two are seen dancing to his new single, Madhanya. the couple had featured in the music video as a couple getting married.

Rahul twirled Disha and went down on one knee and ended up giving her a kiss on the forehead in the video.

"Real ke saath Reel (real with reel) @dishaparmar #Madhanya getting soooo much love! Thank you guys.”

Rahul and Disha are currently preparing for their wedding along with their families. Rahul had said they would decide on a date depending on the pandemic situation.

