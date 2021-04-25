Kya Kehna actor Amit Mistry passes away due to cardiac arrest

Actor Amit Mistry, who was popularly known for his work in films like Kya Kehna, Shor In The City, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, has passed away. The actor reportedly suffered cardiac arrest.

Actress Kubbra Sait took to Twitter to express her grief. She wrote, "You’ll be missed on earth

@Actoramitmistry. Condolences to the family."

You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry

Condolences to the family.

???? pic.twitter.com/lDX0iLDxrT

— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 23, 2021

Amit Mistry worked in many TV shows and films throughout his career. He played Preity Zinta's brother in Kya Kehna. He was an actor, dialogue writer, and director who worked in Television, Bollywood, and Gujarati cinema. He starred in films including Yamla Pagla Deewana, Singh Saab the Great, and Chor Bani Thangaat Kare, a Gujarati comedy family drama directed by Rahul Bhole. He was last seen in Bandish Bandits, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

