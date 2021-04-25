Kya Kehna actor Amit Mistry passes away due to cardiac arrest

Actor Amit Mistry, who was popularly known for his work in films like Kya Kehna, Shor In The City, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, has passed away. The actor reportedly suffered cardiac arrest.
Actress Kubbra Sait took to Twitter to express her grief. She wrote, "You’ll be missed on earth
@Actoramitmistry. Condolences to the family."
You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry
Condolences to the family.
???? pic.twitter.com/lDX0iLDxrT
— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 23, 2021
