“Jwala is a not only a symbol of power but also pride” – designer Amit Aggarwal on how he created her cocktail outfit

Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta got married to actor Vishnu Vishal on April 22 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Jwala made a gorgeous bride in a light green saree with a red border on her wedding day.

For her cocktail party, she was dressed in an Amit Aggarwal creation. The designer took to his social media handle to share some pictures of the exquisite creation and shared the creative process.

"For me, Jwala is not only a symbol of power but also pride. The outfit I created for one of her most special days, had to be something that resonated with her personality and let her inherent spirit to shine through,” he wrote in a heartfelt post for Jwala.

Further describing the creation, he wrote, “A powerful moulded bodice and a contemporary lehenga that spoke of modern Indian craftsmanship, rendered in a fuchsia, a colour that’s feminine yet echoes strength, came to life.”

He also shared a quote by Jwala which read, "For the cocktail, I wanted to go bright and make a statement, and I immediately thought about Amit Aggarwal. He truly brought my vision to life and I love this outfit – it is absolutely stunning! A big thank you to the whole team for putting so much effort."

