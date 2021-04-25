Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs. 1 crore to former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir's foundation. On Saturday, Gambhir took to his Twitter handle to thank Akshay Kumar for the donation.

"Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless,” Gambhir tweeted.

In response to Gambhir’s tweet, the actor replied, “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”

India is currently facing the worst of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The national capital has taken a toll the most with over 20k cases reported daily. Gautam Gambhir is currently the MP of East Delhi constituency.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was admitted in a hospital as a precautionary measure under medical advice.

