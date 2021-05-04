Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka to co-host MET Gala 2021 in September

Amid the COVID-19, MET Gala 2021 was postponed. Now, it's happening in September and the theme is – American Independence. Co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka will co-host the MET Gala 2021 in September. Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will also participate.

According to Vogue, it will be in two parts – Part One “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18, 2021. It will remain on display when “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” begins on May 5, 2022. It will run till September 5, 2022.

MET GALA 2021 is as usual invite-only event. According to Page Six, the solo tickets $30,000 and tables for $275,000 have already been sold out.

