Tara Sutaria desires to go on vacation in Italy post COVID-19 pandemic

Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular newcomers in the Bollywood industry. She debuted under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions with Student Of The Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Just like rest of the country, the actress is currently stationed at home amid the Maharahstra lockdown.

The actress recently spoke to Femina India about her travel plans and what she’d like to do post the COVID-19 situation. Tara revealed that she wants to visit Italy as soon as the situation gets lifted. Tara expressed her desire and said, "It is a place I have always connected with. My mom has been to Italy a number of times and she's told me many stories about the country. She thinks I will love it and so it's going to be the first place I go to when all this ends."

On the work front, Tara Sutaria has 3 projects lined up for release this year including Ek Villain Returns, Tadap and Heropanti 2.

