Marvel’s WandaVision series at Disney+ almost had Benedict Cumberbatch’s cameo as Doctor Strange 

Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding! Kicking off a slate of Disney+ shows this year, Marvel focused on some fan favourite characters. Wada Maximoff and Vision played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Paul Bettany starred in WandaVision. While the series was much loved and had many cameos, Marvel's Kevin Fiege revealed that they had originally struck a deal with Benedict Cumberbatch to appear in the final episode of the show as Doctor Strange.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege told Rolling Stone, “Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Dr. Strange,’. But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do. We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here’s the white guy, ‘Let me show you how power works.’”

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer had also said that the in-universe commercials in WandaVision were at one point going to be messages from Doctor Strange to Wanda and that they'd have Cumberbatch appear in one of those commercials.

Wanda Maximoff will next star in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releasing in theatres on March 25, 2022.

