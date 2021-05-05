John Abraham shares heartfelt gratitude towards people contributing amid COVID-19

A few days back, actor John Abraham announced on his Instagram that he will be handing over all his social media accounts to NGO's for helping people in need. As the actor announced this step towards helping people through COVID relief funds, he received a tremendous amount of love and appreciation from his fans.

After receiving so much love from fans and followers, John couldn't just stop being overwhelmed by seeing it. For the same, John recorded himself in front of the camera thanking everyone with gratitude. In the video, John said, “Hey guys, I want to reach out to all of you and thank you. Every small step that we take creates a ripple effect. And I want to thank each one of you for your contributions, big or small. Your actions have definitely helped. I must proudly say that the people who come out are the most decent, most lovely and most helpful people. My sincere and grateful thanks to each one of you for re-posting, re-tweeting and sharing everything from the NGOs we have partnered with. Please don't stop this process, India needs your help, everyone out there needs your help. We can save lives and even if we save one life, it makes a big difference.”

Further, in his video .he appreciated and encouraged everyone and said, "It's great that you guys are actually empathising and caring about your fellow human beings. Don't stop sharing. Keep the spirit. Once again Thank you so much for encouraging all these lovely NGO's who have now taken all over all my social handles to spread the good word. So help them and encourage them."

Together we are stronger, powerful and more resilient.

Nothing can defy a community determined to do good.

Let's create a substantial change.#CovidIndia #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/ycnkx9pIEk

— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 4, 2021

On the work front, John Abraham has postponed the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 which was scheduled for Eid 2021 release.

