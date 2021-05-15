Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star Divyanka Tripathi soaks in the sun in Cape Town, says ‘Suraj Hua Madham’

Popular Television actress Divyanka Tripathi is currently shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. While the contestants of the show are having a fun time, they have been sharing their special moments on social media handles.

A day ago, the actress also shared a very fun video of her and fans are in awe of her beauty and dance. The video was shot and shared by singer Aastha Gill in her Instagram story which Divyanka reposted. In the video, Divyanka was seen wearing a maroon saree and enjoying the sunny weather on the beach.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka actually posed for Abhinav Shukla, as he was doing her photo shoot. While she was posing for him, Aastha Gill came and made a video out of it. Even actress Sana Makbul was seen at the beginning of the video where she was dressed up in a bikini.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in Cape Town.

