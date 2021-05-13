Madhuri Dixit resumes Dance Deewane 3 shoot, channels traditional exuberance in sparkly Manish Malhotra saree

Actress Madhuri Dixit, who had taken a break from Dance Deewane 3 amid COVID-19 as the shooting had shifted to a different location, is back on the dance reality show. And she is back flaunting her traditional exuberance.

On Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit posted a stunning Instagram post with a caption that read, “Back on set.” In this post, she wore a beautiful grey shimmery saree by Manish Malhotra with half sleeve blouse.

She opted for statement necklace and added mimimal jewellery to the look from Joolryand Minerali. Her hair and make-up was done by Florian Hurel and Billy Manik.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Kalank. She will next star in Netflix project.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit to not shoot for upcoming episodes of Dance Deewane 3, here’s why

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results