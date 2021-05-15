“I am not about giving a message on the silver screen; can do that on social media”- Salman Khan

Salman Khan is a total entertainer. Majority of his films are a blend of different genres including action, comedy, and drama. His upcoming film Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai will also be a blend of the same even though it will be addressing the social issue of drug menace. However, the actor during a recent virtual interview with a group of journalists said that he doesn't believe in preaching in his movies, rather lets the plot do the messaging.
Salman Khan made it clear that he is not a fan of giving messages. “See, if I need to give a message- I hate messages- I can tweet it since I am on social media also. I am not about giving a message on the silver screen. Message would be there in the plot. I am not going to ‘pakao’ them with a message. That message will be there but there would be music, entertainment,and drama. There would be all the dialogue-baazi. So I just make sure that it is a full package when you go to the theatre,” he said.
