Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star Nikki Tamboli sizzles in printed blue swimsuit in Cape Town

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli has been in news ever since her stint on the reality show. Now, she has been roped in as a participant for the newest season of Khatron ke Khiladi which is going to be filmed in the South African capital Cape Town. Nikki has been sharing pictures with other participants from there.

A day ago, she had all the netizens’ eyes pop and jaws drop with her swimsuit pictures from the South African beach. She looked summer ready to take a plunge in the blue water. She was seen dressed in a bright blue swimsuit with orange lining; her hair was flying with the salty wind.

Tamboli recently lost her brother Jatin Tamboli to the COVID-19 but she went ahead with Khatron Ke Khiladi since it was a prior work commitment. She also put up a post thanking her parents for raising her in way where she can't go back on her word and will carry on with all work commitments. She called this time to be the toughest for her, as losing her brother has been really difficult for her and her family and leaving her family back in India at this time comes as a really tough decision.

The show also stars other famous TV actors namely Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Rahul Vaidya and several others.

