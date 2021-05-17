Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star Nikki Tamboli sizzles in printed blue swimsuit in Cape Town

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli has been in news ever since her stint on the reality show. Now, she has been roped in as a participant for the newest season of Khatron ke Khiladi which is going to be filmed in the South African capital Cape Town. Nikki has been sharing pictures with other participants from there.
A day ago, she had all the netizens’ eyes pop and jaws drop with her swimsuit pictures from the South African beach. She looked summer ready to take a plunge in the blue water. She was seen dressed in a bright blue swimsuit with orange lining; her hair was flying with the salty wind.
The show also stars other famous TV actors namely Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Rahul Vaidya and several others.
