Twinkle Khanna eulogizes her daughter Nitara for adapting to the new normal

Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna has praised her daughter Nitara in her recent Instagram post. She keeps giving glimpse of her family, and recently uploaded Nitara's picture as she was posing in her balcony with her radiators on and slipped on her mask.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Twinkle has been working in generating funds for COVID-19 and urged her fans to donate towards medical contriving foundation and in health care centers.
Also Read: Twinkle Khanna praises X-Men star James McAvoy for urging fans to help India amid COVID crisis
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply