Twinkle Khanna eulogizes her daughter Nitara for adapting to the new normal

Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna has praised her daughter Nitara in her recent Instagram post. She keeps giving glimpse of her family, and recently uploaded Nitara's picture as she was posing in her balcony with her radiators on and slipped on her mask.

She applauded her daughter for adapting to the new normal amid COVID-19 times and wrote, "The new normal: The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here. #littleheroes ."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Twinkle has been working in generating funds for COVID-19 and urged her fans to donate towards medical contriving foundation and in health care centers.

