Naomi Osaka Wore A Wedding Dress From ASOS

Last week, four-time Grand Slam singles winner Naomi Osaka took home yet another title, at the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards where she was named Sportswoman of the Year. Though unable to attend the award ceremony IRL, the 23-year-old tennis star still used the occasion as an opportunity to get dressed up. In fact, while accepting the award virtually from her training base in Los Angeles, Osaka slipped into something very formal: a wedding dress.

Keeping with the tradition of tennis whites, Osaka wore a sequin-covered gown with a plunging neckline and flowy, quarter-length sleeves. And before you assume that her dress is totally out of your budget and/or designed by a major fashion house — Osaka is a spokesperson for Louis Vuitton, after all — get this: it’s from none other than British fashion brand ASOS’ bridal collection.

But that’s not even the best part. Osaka’s dress, called the Ciara Sequin Kimono-Sleeve Wedding Dress, is still available in sizes 2 to 14 and costs $339, which, as anyone who’s purchased (or tried to purchase) a wedding dress will tell you, is quite affordable.

Shop Osaka’s ASOS dress, as well as a few can’t-miss styles from the brand’s bridal collection, below.

