Shehnaaz Gill posts an Instagram Reel while lip-syncing to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’ song ‘Ice Cream’

Bigg Boss 13 fame and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is a popular personality on social media. The actress likes to post fun pictures and videos giving a glimpse of her life.

Recently, she shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle. In the Instagram Reel, she was lip-syncing to the popular BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez song 'Ice Cream' from the South Korean female group’s debut album ‘The Album’.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote "When you are in the chill mode #icecream #littlestar.” She wore an oversized baby pink coloured sweatshirt which had 'Mickey' printed on it along with a motif of 'Mickey Mouse' at the centre.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is soon going to feature in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill sets summer vibe in fringes and marsala dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results