A Home Chef’s Definitive Guide To The Best Cookware Sets

A cookware set is only worthy of your hard-earned coin and precious kitchen space if it's durable, easy on the eyes, and most importantly, economical. Nothing makes a 13-piece collection of pots and pans twinkle like a really good deal, even if it's one that's been bundled in with a full-price set. The only potential hiccup is discerning the best cookware sets from the don't-invest-in-these duds — but no need to hold your breath because we've already sussed out all the options for you.

Although we're no culinary experts, we are professional shoppers with seasoned expertise in sifting through pages upon pages of reviews to deduce which goods are really worth it. Ahead, find our definitive guide to the best cookware sets that were chosen based on overall top ratings and thorough critiques from the home chefs who bought them. Before you commit to a fresh set of kitchen staples, make sure you do your research — it's as easy as flipping through this here cookware hitlist.

Caraway Cookware Set

The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 13,000+ reviews

Home Cooks Say: "I bought the set in gray and love them! The quality is amazing and they heat up fast, are easy to clean, and look good in the kitchen. It is so nice to have an organized set in my cabinet and to not have things burn to the bottom. Highly recommend!"

Caraway Cookware Set, $, available at Caraway

Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 3,000+ reviews

Home Cooks Say: "I love these pots and pans! I am in my late 50s and I have had a lot of nice cookware, but this set is the best I’ve ever had. It is surprisingly lightweight, beautiful in color. I got the teal sparkly set, and I have not had anything burn or stick to my pans."

Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Se, $, available at Wayfair

Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set

The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 4,000+ reviews

Home Cooks Say: "I absolutely just love these. I have a small kitchen but cook huge meals for a large family. They are designed well and have not chipped or cracked with use or wash"

Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17 Piece Non Stick Cookware Set, $, available at Wayfair

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets Set

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 461 reviews

Home Cooks Say: "I am thoroughly enjoying cooking with both skillets. Have used them almost daily to cook a variety of things from eggs to cornbread in a very hot (450 degrees) oven. No scorching, sticking, or hot spots. I would certainly recommend them. They are so easy to clean and maintain in pristine condition. Would also make a great, useful gift. I believe they will hold up to many years of regular use."

All Clad All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, 8" and 10" Set, $, available at Sur La Table

Zwilling Clad X3 10-Piece Cookware Set

The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 69 reviews

Home Cooks Say: "We bought this set to replace our assorted mishmash of pots and pans we've collected, and it's incredible. We thought we had been buying good pans before but this set is a whole new ball game. Everything just slid out of the pan when we wanted it to, and cleanup was a breeze."

Zwilling Clad X3 10-Piece Cookware Set, $, available at Sur La Table

Great Jones Family Style

The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 17 reviews

Home Cooks Say: "I have Never owned Real Quality cookware. I now own the Family Style set (black), baking sheet & two loaf pans (green). I saved them to use for Thanksgiving. I was SO pleased with the quick heating, easy clean-up, and delicious food they helped me create! Realized my gas stove/oven works much better with high-quality cookware! Yes, they are a bit heavy. It is the only possible concern I would pass on. If you love cooking (I'm a simple home cook) and are able to splurge and 'treat' yourself, it will be well worth it!"

Great Jones Family Style, $, available at Great Jones

