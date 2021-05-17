Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó stuns in satin orange pajama set and quirky 90s style spiky hairdo

Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel, will back for the fifth and final season soon. The cast has completed the filming and their farewell pictures were bittersweet. The breakout star Úrsula Corberó posted some really cool pictures on her Instagram.
On Tuesday, Úrsula Corberó shared series of pictures in which wore orange colored satin pajama set which also consisted of a satin tie of the same color. This pajama set had a very detailed design of shiny spangles. These photos definitely gave viewers some 80s vibes,
Úrsula Corberó will return as Tokyo in Money Heist in the final season.
