“I think less than 20 percent films will release in theatres in future,” says Ram Gopal Varma

Salman Khan' s latest release Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai saw a hybrid release on May 13. With theatres shut in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was simultaneously released on OTT and satellite in a pay-per-view model and in theatres outside of India. Over the past year, several movies skipped the theatrical release and premiered directly on OTT. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama said that less than 20 percent of films will be released in theatres in the future.
When asked if he finds the pay-per-view model of releasing films interesting, Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) said, “Absolutely, I do. I am not sure about one thing. What percentage of the mass audience actually can understand the mechanics of going to the site and pay and register. I am not very sure about that. But if that problem is solved, in fact if it becomes as common as just everyone has a phone or something like that, I believe 80 -90 % of the films will go straight to that kind of platform. This is the future for sure.”
