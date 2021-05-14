Check out Jackie Shroff’s hilarious cross-dressing act in Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

Jackie Shroff has an illustrious career in films and has played several roles with panache. He entered films as a leading man and later played the part of villains and even character roles convincingly. Comic, horror, dramatic, thrill – he has done it all.
Yet, he left us surprised in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. This is because the veteran actor has done a cross-dressing act in a crucial scene of the film! In around 30 minutes into the movie, Diya (Disha Patani) throws a birthday party. ACP Avinash (Jackie Shroff) her brother is obviously there and so is his junior Radhe (Salman Khan). Radhe and Diya are both attracted to each other and Avinash can’t stand this fact.
Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda, Siddharth Jadhav and Gautam Gulati. It was released today in cinemas worldwide and also on Zee’s pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex.
