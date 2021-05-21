Mithila Palkar looks stunning ivory ethnic outfit, grooves to Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ song

Little things actress Mithila Palkar is known for her unfiltered lifestyle on her social media. She has always left us in awe for being authentic and for her chic fashion choices.

Yesterday, Mithila Palkar posted a new reel on Instagram in which she wore a short flowy kurti with v-neckline and embellishment over it. She wore a dupatta that matched her kurti paired it with a flowy palazzo with broad printed designs all over it. In this reel, she styled her signature curly hair into straightened hair which was refreshing to her fans. She went with bold earrings and beautiful makeup done by makeup artist Eshwar Log.

She gave multiple poses to the song ‘Peaches’ by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon, playing the background.

On the work front, Mithila was last seen in the movie Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy which released earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

Also Read: Mithila Palkar stuns in bohemian saree style

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results