Mithila Palkar looks stunning ivory ethnic outfit, grooves to Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ song

Little things actress Mithila Palkar is known for her unfiltered lifestyle on her social media. She has always left us in awe for being authentic and for her chic fashion choices.
She gave multiple poses to the song ‘Peaches’ by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon, playing the background.
On the work front, Mithila was last seen in the movie Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy which released earlier this year.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)
Also Read: Mithila Palkar stuns in bohemian saree style
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply