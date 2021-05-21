Pooja Hegde’s shines bright in soft glam look setting perfect summer vibe

Actress Pooja Hegde is the ultimate diva when it comes to her fashion sense. She is not only known for keeping up with the latest fashion trends but also know for her eccentric style and rocking the simple and casual looks.

Yesterday, the ‘Housefull 4’ actress took internet by storm after posting a close-up picture of herself on Instagram. The makeup that she wore in the picture was the main element. In this picture, she wore dewy makeup with beige glossy lipstick, highlighter that perfectly highlighted her cheek bones, brown shimmery eye makeup and perfectly filled brows.

Pooja Hegde was last seen on working on her new upcoming movie Thalapathy 65 starring Vijay as the male lead.The makers started the film’s shooting schedule last month in Georgia. The actress will next star in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.

