Shefali Jariwala beats the summer heart in the pool donning red top and stripped bikini bottoms

Former Bigg Boss star Shefali Jariwala was in her happy space as she checked into the Maldives last month with her husband Parag Tyagi. She was actively sharing pictures from her vacation diaries and looked stunning in each of them.

Shefali recently posted new photos of herself wearing a bikini in a pool. She looked stunning in the two piece set – red top and black and white striped bottoms. She was seen posing with her pug and she looked amazing as ever in the water with hair in a top knot. She looked ready to beat the summer heat.

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame after she featured in the 2002 remix ‘Kaanta Laga’. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 where she entered as a wild card contestant. Before BB13, Shefali participated in Nach Baliye with husband Parag Tyagi. Shefali also featured in a special role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

