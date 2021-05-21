Shefali Jariwala beats the summer heart in the pool donning red top and stripped bikini bottoms

Former Bigg Boss star Shefali Jariwala was in her happy space as she checked into the Maldives last month with her husband Parag Tyagi. She was actively sharing pictures from her vacation diaries and looked stunning in each of them.
Shefali recently posted new photos of herself wearing a bikini in a pool. She looked stunning in the two piece set – red top and black and white striped bottoms. She was seen posing with her pug and she looked amazing as ever in the water with hair in a top knot. She looked ready to beat the summer heat.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shefali Jariwala ???? (@shefalijariwala)
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala’s co-ords are the perfect for beach vacation
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply