Kangana Ranaut leaves for Manali after testing negative for COVID-19; dons orange saree at the airport

Kangana Ranaut has left for Manali. On Thursday, May 20, she was spotted at the airport returning to her hometown.

She was dressed in her signature style with a printed saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse, a massive pearl choker adorning her neck. She wore her classic oversized sunglasses. She also momentarily removed her mask and posed for the paparazzi.

Ranaut recently tested negative for COVID-19 after she texted positive a couple weeks ago. Kangana has now found love for Instagram after her account was deleted from Twitter for making inappropriate remarks.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a long list of films in her kitty, namely, Thalaivi, Tejas, Dhaakad and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut lauds Samantha Akkineni after the trailer release of The Family Man 2

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results