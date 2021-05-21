Kangana Ranaut leaves for Manali after testing negative for COVID-19; dons orange saree at the airport

May 20, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Kangana Ranaut has left for Manali. On Thursday, May 20, she was spotted at the airport returning to her hometown.

She was dressed in her signature style with a printed saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse, a massive pearl choker adorning her neck. She wore her classic oversized sunglasses. She also momentarily removed her mask and posed for the paparazzi.

Ranaut recently tested negative for COVID-19 after she texted positive a couple weeks ago. Kangana has now found love for Instagram after her account was deleted from Twitter for making inappropriate remarks.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a long list of films in her kitty, namely, Thalaivi, Tejas, Dhaakad and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

