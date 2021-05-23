BTS makes history with ‘Butter’ music video, registers 108.2 million views on YouTube in 24 hours 

It's BTS vs BTS, only! The Grammy-nominated group has once again broken a huge record and not just any record – their previous YouTube record. After series of teasers and concept clips, the seven-piece act dropped their new single 'Butter' which is clearly the summer bop of the year. Well, the song has registered a new 24-hour record on YouTube once again making it clear – no one does it like BTS.

YouTube has confirmed that BTS' 'Butter' "has set a new all time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views, surpassing their own 101.1 million view record for 'Dynamite' in the first 24 hours. The band now holds the No. 1 and No. 2 record spots on YouTube's All-Time Top 24 Hour Music Debuts."

BTS' 'Butter' now holds 4 records – biggest 24-hour debut on YouTube, biggest music video premiere, biggest debut on Spotify global with 11.042 million streams and largest single day streams in Spotify history with 20.9 million streams.

'Butter' is a dance-pop track that easily becomes listeners’ favorite earworm, with its distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds.

'Butter' official music video has set a new all-time record for the biggest YouTube music video premiere with over 3.9 million peak concurrents. With 'Dynamite' in August 2020, the music video earned the group over 3 million peak concurrents. They now hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for biggest YouTube Premieres to date.

It's been than a year since BTS released their first-ever English single ' Dynamite ' which propelled them to No. 1 at Billboard Hot 100 and earned their first Grammy nomination in the Top Duo/Group category. Now, with the new dance-pop track, BTS surpassed their retro-theme disco track's YouTube record. It's BTS vs BTS only. They registered in less than 24 hours.

The band will perform 'Butter' for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23. They are nominated for four categories at this year’s award – Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song. BTS is also kicking off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on May 28.

