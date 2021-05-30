Karishma Tanna’s crop top and printed thigh-high slit skirt is a dreamy affordable summer outfit

Naagin 2 actress Karishma Tanna has that ‘it’ factor when it comes to her fashion sense. She always opts for something chic or something comfy. She has truly given us the best looks since the beginning of her career.

A day ago, the actress posted some crisp pictures of herself on her Instagram. In these pictures, she wore a golden print tie top and skirt co-ord set from the How When Wear clothing brand. The price of the crop top is Rs. 1,900 and the price of the maxi is Rs. 2,700.

She captioned this post saying “Inhale. Exhale.” Which perfectly matched the vibe of this post. The 37-year-old actress rocked the minimal makeup look with pink blush and pink lipstick and she let her naturally wavy hair flow in the fresh wind posing casually in the pictures.

