Not Zoya Akhtar, but a new director will direct the Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar documentary-drama

In much of the 1970s and 80s Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar revolutionized the way the film industry looked at screenwriting and screenwriters with their stream of phenomenal hits like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul, Shakti and Mr India.

Salim and Javed re-wrote the entire profile of screenwriters with their uninterrupted run at the box office. And now Javed Akhtar’s son Farhan Akhtar and the latter’s partner Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment are all set to produce a documentary-drama on the Salim-Javed phenomenon.

A source very close to the development informs, “It will contain extensive interviews with Javed and Salim Saab and also with Amitabh Bachchan whose career was spectacularly amplified by the films that Salim-Javed wrote for him. It will also have extensive footage from the phenomenal films that the duo wrote.”

There were rumours that Javed Saab’s daughter Zoya Akhtar will direct the documentary. This is untrue. “We are on the verge of finalizing the director. It will be someone new,” the source told me.

Also Read: SCOOP: Netflix in race to buy Zoya Akhtar’s documentary on Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results