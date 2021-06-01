Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s Covid-19 fundraiser reaches its goal of Rs. 1 crore

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna's COVID-19 fundraiser has reached the mark of Rs. 1 crore to ‘get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals’.
Twinkle on Monday took to her social media accounts o share the update and thanked everyone for stepping in this crisis. She shared the photo with a text that read, “Thank you! With you help, we have reached our goal – to raise Rs 1 crore to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.”
It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed. I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you and @ANNADA_outreach for their tremendous support. #helpindiabreathe pic.twitter.com/eZSYmX5neR
— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 31, 2021
Earlier, she had tweeted, “What I am seeing on our donation page is surprising-single donors-encouraged by our personal donations-giving 5,10,20 lakhs at a time. If our platforms inspire folks who can spare large sums and it goes to those in need it-isn’t that what matters? #KeepAtIt.”
