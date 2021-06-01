Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s Covid-19 fundraiser reaches its goal of Rs. 1 crore

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna's COVID-19 fundraiser has reached the mark of Rs. 1 crore to ‘get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals’.

Twinkle on Monday took to her social media accounts o share the update and thanked everyone for stepping in this crisis. She shared the photo with a text that read, “Thank you! With you help, we have reached our goal – to raise Rs 1 crore to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.”

The caption read, “It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed. I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you and @annada_outreach for their tremendous support. #helpindiabreathe.”

It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed. I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you and @ANNADA_outreach for their tremendous support. #helpindiabreathe pic.twitter.com/eZSYmX5neR

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 31, 2021

Earlier, she had tweeted, “What I am seeing on our donation page is surprising-single donors-encouraged by our personal donations-giving 5,10,20 lakhs at a time. If our platforms inspire folks who can spare large sums and it goes to those in need it-isn’t that what matters? #KeepAtIt.”

