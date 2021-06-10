Mahhi Vij loses her brother to COVID-19; shows gratitude to Sonu Sood for helping them get a bed in hospital

Indians have suffered a lot due to the novel coronavirus. Many beloved actors or their close ones have been succumbed to COVID-19. Recently, the actor Mahhi Vij has lost her brother to the fatal virus.
On 5th June 2021, Mahi took her Instagram and shared the demise publicly with a picture of her brother and wrote a heartfelt note, that read,
"I haven’t lost you I have found you brother.You are my strength.I love you baby bro today,now n forever.Until we meet again love you bacha. How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go.We loved you but god loved u more. My hero for life"
On the professional front, Mahhi Vij was last seen working in crime based show Savdhaan India: India Fights Back.
