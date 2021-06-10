Mahhi Vij loses her brother to COVID-19; shows gratitude to Sonu Sood for helping them get a bed in hospital

Indians have suffered a lot due to the novel coronavirus. Many beloved actors or their close ones have been succumbed to COVID-19. Recently, the actor Mahhi Vij has lost her brother to the fatal virus.

On Monday, Mahhi took to her Instagram and re-shared the tweet of Sonu Sood and comedian Bharti Singh. She showed her gratitude towards them for helping her brother while he was battling against COVID-19. Her note read, “Thank you @sonu_sood for helping us get a bed for my brother. At times when I had no courage you gave me hope. I would Hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you.???? Thankful for your strength, for your heart that is genuinely trying to help, thankful for your courage, thankful for your positivity and for all the help you are providing to thousands and millions who are in need of help! Thank you @gaurav_richboyz @ketul.richboyz for being there…treating my brother like your own brother. @bharti.laughterqueen for al the positivity you were sending my brother al the videos n keeping a check on his health everyday.”

On 5th June 2021, Mahi took her Instagram and shared the demise publicly with a picture of her brother and wrote a heartfelt note, that read,

"I haven’t lost you I have found you brother.You are my strength.I love you baby bro today,now n forever.Until we meet again love you bacha. How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go.We loved you but god loved u more. My hero for life"

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij was last seen working in crime based show Savdhaan India: India Fights Back.

