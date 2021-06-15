Nisha Rawal organizes a birthday bash for son Kavish amid legal conflict with husband Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have become the talk of the town ever since their strained marriage news leading to domestic abuse and extra-marital affair allegations were made public. The couple has a son named Kavish who has turned a year older today.
On Kavish's birthday, his mother Nisha didn't fail to make his auspicious day special. The actress organized a birthday bash for him inviting only his close friends – designer Rohit Verma and tarot reader Munisha Katwani.
During the celebrations, Nisha was seen posing with Kavish and her friends. Kavish wore an all-black outfit, while Nisha was seen wearing a white slit cut dress with long socks which perfectly went in sync with the theme of the party. The actress shared the same on her Instagram stories.
