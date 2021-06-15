Saif Ali Khan nails the Rockstar look to perfection for Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar

Over the years, Saif Ali Khan and Dabboo Ratnani have worked countless times but Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar has always been a standout. But this year, the rockstar avatar donned by Saif has left everyone awestruck, taking social media by storm. His cool haircut, the gruff beard, the sleeveless biker jacket, and the cool black shades, all coming together in one perfect shot.

Dabboo Ratnani has been unveiling the pictures from this year’s calendar shoot and his caption for Saif says it all, “????❤️???? Rock On & Stay Sexy‼️ (sic).” Have a look:

Overheard in BTS footage of the shoot shared by Dabboo, Saif Ali Khan has said, “I think my shot is quite rock-n-roll. It has a flash of red in there, and it’s very in tune with how I’m feeling.” Dabboo Ratnani shared this BTS video of Saif talking about the shoot on his Instagram page. Check it out:

Dabboo Ratnani also revealed that this is the first time he has shot anyone with the red filter. So something unique for Saif Ali Khan especially with his funky rockstar look. The Nawab of Pataudi looks absolutely stunning.

Talking about the calendar, Saif Ali Khan goes on to add, “I don’t remember how many of these we’ve done now. I remember having met Dabboo for the first time when I was doing a film with Pooja Bhatt. It’s been a long time since I have done a photoshoot, and it’s always a pleasure to shoot with Dabboo and his team. It’s always quick. It’s always a nice concept. All you got to do is look good, and turn up, and he takes care of the rest. The calendar has become like a tradition now, so we have to do it.”

