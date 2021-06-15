20 Years of Gadar Exclusive: “I thought that just the way Lord Hanuman lifted the mountain that had the Sanjeevani booti, Sunny Deol should lift this hand pump” – Anil Sharma

One of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema, Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, turns 20 today. On this historic occasion, Bollywood Hungama spoke exclusively to its director Anil Sharma who revealed some very interesting trivia about the film, especially the Ramayana connection. He told this writer, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha Ramayana ka hi dusra roop hai. Did you notice in the interval point, the antagonist (Amrish Puri) takes Ameesha Patel to Pakistan in an aeroplane, just like how Ravana kidnapped Sita in Pushpak Viman!”

The most iconic scene of the film has to be when Sunny Deol lifts the hand pump. It led to frenzy in cinemas and is also one of the most memorable sequences ever. When asked how the scene became a part of the script, Anil Sharma revealed, “Again, there’s a Ramayana connection to it. I thought that just the way Lord Hanuman lifted the mountain that had the Sanjeevani booti, Sunny Deol should lift this hand pump. Sadly, from the writers to producers to other unit members, none of them was in favour of this scene. They felt that audiences won’t be able to digest. Unhe laga ki bahut fake lagega agar Sunny Deol ne hand-pump ukhada toh. I somehow convinced Sunny Deol sir about it and he was game. Sadly, there are a lot of people who worship the other form of cinema and don’t understand the feeling of the masses. Toh iss tarah ke logon ko yeh baat samaj nahi aa rahi thi; woh aaj tak nahi samaj paaye hai! That’s how they think. What can I do?”

Anil Sharma added, “I simply played on the emotion in that situation. Uss situation mein mujhe aisa lagta tha ki main buildings ukhaad du, saala yeh hand pump kya cheez hai?”

