We’re Picking Fruit Jewelry As Summer’s Sweetest Trend

Fruit is to summer what florals are to spring: hardly revolutionary and absolutely everywhere. It makes sense, after all, since the sunshine season’s flavors are best represented by juicy watermelon slices and freshly picked berries. And thus, we find ourselves gravitating towards a summer style that’s equally as sweet: fruit jewelry. During the months where minimal layers and short hemlines thrive, the simplest (and, dare we say, sweetest) way to add some seasonally appropriate oomph to an ensemble is by popping on a pair of glittering cherry earrings. Over-the-top sunglasses, chunky sandals, and like-bait bags are all an effective way of upgrading your look without feeling weighed down, but nothing says “summer-ready” like wearing a full-on fruit salad around your neck. Before you hit up the fridge for your next fashion fix, let’s explore what exactly we mean by wearable fruit.

Spring/Summer runways have historically drawn inspiration from our favorite seed-bearing foods: Phoebe Philo‘s affinity for bananas, for example, and Joseph Altuzarra’s unforgettable lemon prints circa 2016. We’ve even seen Meghan Markle and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden dabbling in a similarly citrusy motif in recent months (courtesy of one Oscar de la Renta). But, the tangy twist on this season’s version of the trend is that of the fruit jewelry variety. Be it through an assortment of fruit-forward pins or a rubbery necklace that reads like the ingredient list for a tropical cocktail, there are lots of ways to incorporate fruit jewelry into your summer dressing routine. The sartorial perks are as appetizing as they are easy to come by, with everyone from statement jewelry makers like Dannijo to popular retailers like Zara and Mango (obviously) and Etsy sellers offering delightfully wearable takes on the trend. Below, shop our fresh summer fruit picks in the form of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and beyond.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results