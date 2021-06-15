Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya takes up Down x Dilliwaali Girlfriend viral challenge, watch video

Popular Television actor Shraddha Arya has become a popular name owing to her role as Preeta Arora in the Hindi soap opera Kundali Bhagya.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a trending reel challenge on the mashup of the songs 'Down' and 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend'. In the beginning, the video features Shraddha in her makeup up getting ready for the shot wearing a co-ord set with a messy bun, along with golden heavy statement earrings.

The video then transitions into Shraddh in a desi-look donning an exquisite lehenga, stunning makeup and a perfect hairdo along with her statement earrings. At the end of the video, she gives a fierce expression, and the fans are loving the clip. She wrote, "Keeping up with the trends."

Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

On the professional front, Shraddha Arya made her debut in the television industry from the daily soap show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan in 2011. She is currently working in the Kundali Bhagya drama series as Preeta Arora.

