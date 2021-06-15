Kareena Kapoor Khan shines bright on a billboard at New York’s Times Square; Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the brand ambassador of the popular jewellery brand Malabar Gold and Diamonds. The actress has always made a stunning presence in advertisements of the jewellery brand. Recently, the ad found a place on a massive billboard at Times Square in New York.

On Tuesday evening Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram feed and shared a video of the ad featuring her playing on a billboard at Times Square. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "Shining bright like diamonds and gold on a billboard".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the first to react to the post. She dropped in a heart-eyed emoji along with an emoji of two hands in the air. Earlier this year, Chopra-Jonas had also featured on a billboard at Times Square after the launch of her memoir titled Unfinished.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan's directorial Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. The film is the Hindi adaptation f the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

