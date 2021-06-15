Neena Gupta shares traumatic experience of a burning man running towards her and baby Masaba on the sets of Tipu Sultan

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan launched senior actor Neena Gupta's autobiography titled ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. In a brief conversation with Kareena during the launch, Neena revealed that she was convinced that only Kareena should launch her book as she finds the actress inspirational, both as an actor and a mother.
During their conversation, Kareena highlighted a part from the book where Neena spoke about how she and Masaba saved each other's lives during the shoot of Tipu Sultan.
“It was a very traumatic experience. So they were doing my wedding scene in the series, Masaba was one-and-a-half years old. We were in a one-room flat. That day Masaba had a little fever. I didn't take her to the makeup room because the walls were wet. I just wanted her to be within sight,” Neena said recalling the incident.
Neena also said that she would not have come back to the makeup room had it not been for Masaba.
