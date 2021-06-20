Amrita Rao soaks in the sun in red romper, plays BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ in her latest Instagram reel

Amrita Rao has been reminiscing her holidays. On Thursday, the actress shared a throwback video from one of her previous vacations in Thailand.

The actress was seen wearing a bright red romper along with simple flip flops and a pair of sunglasses. While keeping her attire simple, the actress was also seen flaunting her hair which was flowing flawlessly in the air. In the Instagram reel, she was seen walking on a wooden bridge and enjoying her heart out and grooving to the song ‘Dynamite’ by South Korean juggernaut BTS playing in the background.

Sharing the video Amrita wrote, "Mentally I'm Here !!There is a Filmi in ALL of Us ..Bring it out this Thirst'DaY #throwbackthursday #jallijiyememes#kohpangan #island #kohsamui #thailand #bts #dynamite P.S : Stay safe & cherish your Loved ones !!”

After Amrita shared the video on her Instagram, her fans are left in curiosity that if she is a fan of the BTS band.

Also Read: Amrita Rao resumes work post pregnancy, shoots for her first commercial

