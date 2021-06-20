Balaji Telefilms group rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for its staff

Inoculation has become the need of the hour in India, especially after the ongoing second wave. To ensure that more people get vaccinated, India’s leading production house, Balaji Telefilms, has commenced a vaccination drive to inoculate all its staff members employed at Balaji Telefilms, ALTBalaji, and Balaji Motion Pictures Private Limited. The vaccination drive is being kept as a reliable measure to safeguard their employees. The drive was held at two centres today, namely the Balaji house and Killick Nixon Studios, from 10 am to 6 pm. The programme will cover two shots of the vaccine for all their on-roll & off-roll staff. The vaccination is being held in tie-up with Jaslok Hospital.

“One of the biggest fights the country is currently facing is against the novel Coronavirus. As a step towards safeguarding our staff, we have initiated a COVID -19 vaccination drive at two centres. As an organization, we have always believed that our people are our biggest assets, and we’ll continue to look out for them. The team at Balaji will ensure that the vaccination drive is a convenient process for one and all abiding by all the required government protocols.” Said Mr Zulfiqar Khan, Group COO, Balaji Telefilms

The awareness and the demand for vaccines have picked up of late. Several private companies are coming forward to facilitate vaccination for their staff. Balaji’s responsible move puts the conglomerate on a pedestal and sends out a positive image of how much the company cares about its employees’ wellbeing.

Balaji Telefilms is India's leading integrated media conglomerate operating across television, movie and digital content production. The Company, under the stewardship of Mrs. Shobha Kapoor and Ms.Ekta Kapoor, enjoys market leadership in the television content industry for over two decades with an exemplary track record for content creation across genres and target groups.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd's foray into original shows on digital platforms, ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the production house. Serving as a multi-device subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Platform, ALTBalaji's offerings include premium, disruptive content and original series across genres, that audiences can watch at their convenience. With originality, courage and relentlessness at its core, ALTBalaji's content stands out for being non-conformist and inclusive. ALTBalaji is here to set new standards and benchmarks in giving digitally-first audiences an alternate content platform.

