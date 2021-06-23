Gurdeep Kohli to essay a negative role in Sony’s Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has managed to garner popularity. The show is all set for a new twist in its plot as actor Gurdeep Kohli will be soon making an entry. Gurdeep's entry will spice up things between Amrit aka Gracy Goswami and Randheer aka Zaan Khan.
Gurdeep will enter the show as Kaveri Pratab Singh who will be an antagonist in Amrit and Randheer’s life after the death of Veer's aka Kunal Jaisingh. The storyline will focus on how Kaveri’s greed makes her want to get a hold of Rani Nalini’s throne. It would be interesting for the viewers to watch how her entry would generate the much-anticipated drama in the show.
