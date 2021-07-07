Zack Snyder to direct Star Wars and Kurosawa inspired sci-fi film Rebel Moon for Netflix

After spending this year uniting DC's finest and blowing up Las Vegas, filmmaker Zack Snyder is now heading to the final frontier. After Army Of The Dead, the director is returning to Netflix for his next project, a science-fiction adventure movie titled Rebel Moon.
Zack Snyder plans to start production on Rebel Moon in early 2022; no actors have been attached.
Also Read: Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead trailer shows Dave Bautista and group of mercenaries attempt $200 million heist
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply