”Suhana Safar aur ye Mausam haseen, and here comes an end to the number of memories you have given me as an actor”- Nikki Tamboli writes remembering Dilip Kumar

The country woke up to sad news today as Dilip Kumar Sahab breathed his last due to prolonged illness this morning at the age of 98. The legend was not keeping well for a long time. His demise has definitely marked the end of an era and many actors who fans of his spellbound works have been sharing their condolences on social media.

The BB14 diva who will be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi calling the late actor a source of inspiration for millions to learn from pens a lengthy note while mourning the sad demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

“Suhana Safar aur ye Mausam haseen, And here comes the end of the number of memories you have given me as an actor I’ll forever cherish them. Acting starts with you cinema started with you and whenever spoken about Bollywood it will always be you who will be spoken in the generations to come. My condolences to the entire family. May his soul rest in peace. He’ll forever be in our hearts” quotes Nikki on her Instagram story with a black and white picture of the late actor.

The entire nation is mourning the tragic demise of the Jewel King Of Bollywood. From celebrities, fans, politicians to sports personalities, stars have offered their condolences.

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar’s final journey: Legendary actor laid to rest in Juhu Qabrastan with full state honours

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results