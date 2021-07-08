Aly Goni reveals why he hasn’t taken any acting projects post Bigg Boss 14

Actor Aly Gon,i who participated in Bigg Boss 14 last year, has built quite a following for himself after his stint in the show. He was seen in two music videos with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin titled 'Tera Suit' and 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'. But, Aly has been missing from TV screens and hasn't taken up any projects.

The actor tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year in May when he went to his hometown in Jammu & Kashmir along with his girlfriend Jasmin. Breaking the silence on his absence from the screen, Aly spoke to a web portal and revealed that despite getting several offers, he isn't deciding on anything right now. While battling Covid-19, he had to take some steroids for lungs and the side effects had led him to put on weight. He said his first priority is to be back in his pre-COVID shape and be healthy.

He also added that he will not take up anything further as well till the time he is completely fit and healthy. He concluded with and said he wants to give 100% to whichever character he picks and feels that he need to be perfect before coming back on-screen.

Aly Goni was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Also Read: Aly Goni shares a sneak-peek into Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding preparations

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results