Akshay Kumar shares hilarious memes created by netizens on ‘Filhaal 2’

Actor Akshay Kumar is very active on social media and keeps an eye on all his fan pages and their track. Recently, his music video ‘Filhaal 2’ was also released on Tuesday which has become meme material for the netizens.

‘Filhaal 2’ is a love ballad sung by B Praak and stars Akshay with Nupur Sanon. The song is the sequel to ‘Filhaal’ released in 2020. Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is also seen in the second part. The netizens have been making a lot of memes out of various scenes in the song, seeing which one will surely burst into laughter.

The actor also seems to be enjoying all of them as he took to his Twitter handle and reposted various memes that were made from his music video scenes. Most of the memes were based on the baraat-dancing scene as the template. Sharing the memes, the actor wrote, “Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit.”

Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit. ????pic.twitter.com/xufUPqglRS

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Directed by Arvindr Khair, this soul-touching song depicts love and suffering. In an era of remakes, ‘Filhaal 2 Mohabbat’ sung by B Praak and written by Jaani is an original that has managed to hit the right chords.

