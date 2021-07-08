Sunny Leone encourages everyone to opt for bicycles after hike in petrol price

Actress Sunny Leone is a pro-active citizen of the country. She comes forward every time to promote a good social or environmental message. As the price hike of petrol is making everyone concerned, Sunny came to promote bicycles.

The actress in a Twitter post shared the same. Sunny took to the microblogging site and shared a picture of herself posing with a bicycle. She can be seen wearing a cherry red short midi dress which has the design of puffy sleeves along with a huge belt in the waist. She also wore the same colour stilettos.

In her tweet, Sunny encouraged everyone to switch to bicycles as the crude oil price has extended Rs. 100 and also as it is good for one's health. The actress was standing beside a white bicycle and wrote, “When it's finally crossed ₹100…you gotta take care of your health!! #Cycling is the new #GLAM.”

When it's finally crossed ₹100…you gotta take care of your health!!

#Cycling is the new #GLAM????‍♀⛽️ pic.twitter.com/M6QSCnfLkD

— sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) July 8, 2021

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen hosting the new season of MTV Splistvilla.

