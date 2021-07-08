Sunny Leone encourages everyone to opt for bicycles after hike in petrol price

Actress Sunny Leone is a pro-active citizen of the country. She comes forward every time to promote a good social or environmental message. As the price hike of petrol is making everyone concerned, Sunny came to promote bicycles.
The actress in a Twitter post shared the same. Sunny took to the microblogging site and shared a picture of herself posing with a bicycle. She can be seen wearing a cherry red short midi dress which has the design of puffy sleeves along with a huge belt in the waist. She also wore the same colour stilettos.
When it's finally crossed ₹100…you gotta take care of your health!!
#Cycling is the new #GLAM????♀⛽️ pic.twitter.com/M6QSCnfLkD
— sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) July 8, 2021
On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen hosting the new season of MTV Splistvilla.
