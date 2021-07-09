Take style cues on how to style your whites from Raksha Bandhan actress Sadia Khateeb

The young and beautiful Sadia Khateeb delighted the audience with performance in her debut movie Shikara directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the year 2020 on Amazon Prime. Her social media feed is ever-changing, as she boasts a variety of adorable photos. Sadia Khateeb's Instagram has certainly proved one thing that her favourite colour is white.

Here are 6 times Sadia Khateeb that has set serious fashion goals:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sadia khateeb (@sadiaakhateeb)

An all-white solid t-shirt and peach pants make Sadia Khateeb look simply stunning and it's the chicest go-to outfit. She finished off this casual look with minimal makeup and curly hair all open. Certainly, white is a colour that compliments her perfectly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sadia khateeb (@sadiaakhateeb)

Wearing white head to toe, the actress has donned a full-sleeve turtleneck jumpsuit .which also featured a white belt at the waist giving it a two-piece look. Keeping her look subtle with red lips and hair all open she posed for the camera. She also accessorised her all white look with white pumps which added more glam to the look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sadia khateeb (@sadiaakhateeb)

Sadia Khateeb is stealing hearts in this beautifully embroidered white Anarkali with silver work on her sleeves. One of her best accessories is her smile, which is the perfect complement to any outfit she wears. With minimal makeup and no accessories she kept it simple yet elegant with pink lips.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sadia khateeb (@sadiaakhateeb)

This sun-kissed photo of the actress is as fresh as a daisy, she's dressed casually in white puffed sleeves crop top which she donned with blue denims.while enjoying the warm sun rays she had all dewy base on and pink lips. She had her open hair fall on her face which added a more of a aesthetic look to the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sadia khateeb (@sadiaakhateeb)

Sadia Khateeb is not only adorable but she can also rock a glam look, when it comes to white she has pulled off this cape sleeve glam look. With ease and the bold red lips and open hair falling down the face with her undeniable beautiful smile is a plus.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sadia khateeb (@sadiaakhateeb)

The combination of a white shirt and blue denim can never be hated by anyone, and Sadia Khateeb also seems to love this look. She paired a white Shirt which she adorned with blue denims. Flaunting off her current favourite novel she smiled for the camera.

On the work front, Sadia Khateeb will be seen in Raksha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar playing the role of his sister. There are many upcoming projects which she will be announcing soon.

Also Read: Sadia Khateeb goes from starring in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara to playing Akshay Kumar’s sister in Raksha Bandhan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results