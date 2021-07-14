Janhvi Kapoor weaves sexiness in beige ruched mini bodycon dress

Janhvi Kapoor's instagram activity always has us looking out for her next post! She was recently shooting for a talk show.

For the chat show, Janhvi looked gorgeous in a nude halter neck dress with a ruched up detail on bottom going up the side. Janhvi was styled by Meghan Concessio and her styling was simple absolutely chic.

Janhvi’s makeup was bronzed and smokey with heavily mascara clad lashes and a tinted lip. Janhvi paired the dress with a simple silver chained choker necklace. Her hair were styled in messy, tousled waves. Janhvi looks stunning and we must take cues on how to make a bodycon look so chic.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil War where she played the titular rule. After which she was seen in Roohi where she played the character of a ghost.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up Good Luck Jerry. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila starring South star Nayantara.

